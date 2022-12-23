Construction firm Welspun sells its full stake in five road projects to Actis Highway

e-Paper Get App
The firm had inked a pact with Actis Highway Infra for 100 of its stake in six special purpose vehicles, for Rs 9,000 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |
According to an exchange filing, Welspun Enterprises Ltd has sold all of its shares in five highways, along with 49 per cent of its stake in a toll asset, as part of a deal with Actis Highway Infra. The cash generated from the sale hasn't been specified, but the assets carry a Rs 5,853 crore enterprise value.

Welspun said that it hopes to divest the remaining 51 per cent stake in the toll asset by March 2024. The firm had inked a pact with Actis Highway Infra for 100 of its stake in six special purpose vehicles, for Rs 9,000 crore.

The six projects that Welspun has exited from, delivered Rs 653 crore to its consolidated turnover, 47 per cent of the total turnover, in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar). The deal, leaves the firm with two under-construction road projects worth Rs 3,900 crore.

Adani Ports sets up subsidiary Adani Harbour International in DUbai

HCL Tech issues ESOPs for 297 of its employees

CBI arrests Ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband in Videocon loan fraud case

YouTube signs $2 bn deal to stream Sunday afternoon football games

Finance Minister instructs banks to prevent unethical practices for selling insurance policies

