ConnectEd Tech to provide govt school students in Gujarat, Maha with free online access to educational content

ConnectEd Technologies, edtech social enterprise, today jointly announced an initiative with Forever Living Products India (FLPI) to provide free online access to curriculum-linked educational content across government schools of Maharashtra and Goa.

The program, CSR-funded by FLPI, and executed by ConnectEd Technologies with support from Seva Sahayog Foundation aims to provide quality vernacular educational content to government school students, in a bid to improve learning outcomes, especially during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a press statement.

Dr. Kiran Patil (I.A.S.), CEO - Raigad Zilla Parishad, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant school closures emphasised the need for a parallel, digital framework through which quality education could be served to govt. school students. We hope more organisations will come forward to support this initiative and ensure it benefits every student in Raigad as well as Maharashtra.”

Lehar Tawde, Co-Founder, ConnectEd Technologies, further added, "We have been working in this direction since 2020, and are pleased with our association with Forever Living Products India (FLPI) and Forever Giving Foundation, which enables us to benefit nearly 10,000 more students in Maharashtra and Goa. We hope to scale our presence with support from authorities, FLPI and other organisations”

Harish Singla, Country Sales Manager, Forever Living Products India (FLPI), "Today we're happy to participate in this noble cause for the betterment of society and the future of government school students.”

During the course of this initiative, ConnectEd Technologies will coordinate with government schools to sensitise parents and students about the platform, where they can access curriculum-linked educational content for free, using any device and connectivity at their disposal. The edtech company will provide school teachers with valuable statistics pertaining to content consumption by each student, thereby enabling them push parents and students to meet learning targets that have been set by the school. Currently, ConnectEd Technologies has deployed such programs across 8 states in India, it said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:38 PM IST