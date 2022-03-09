Comviva teams up with Sanshil Foundation to empower underprivileged women

Commuting to workplaces is one of the crucial challenges that hinder underprivileged women. In an initiative to make daily commute easier and less time-consuming, Comviva, a global leader in technology solutions, today distributed 100 bicycles to underprivileged working women in Gurugram on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Comviva and Sanshil Foundation, a Gurgaon-based NGO are working together to provide these underprivileged women the upliftment they deserve. For many of these women, the daily commute is loaded with difficult decisions and hardships to meet a multitude of homemaking and caregiving responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoranjan ‘Mao’ Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, “Empowering women and creating a more balanced workforce is good for business and society at large. With this initiative on International Women’s Day, we support the drive to the workplace that kindles hope in women to pursue their work without any hurdles of traveling. Our initiative of bicycle distribution will definitely ignite their hopes and safety to move forward.”

Shilpa Sonal, Founder Director of Sanshil Foundation, said, “Our core focus has always been on empowering the disadvantaged segment of society, equipping them with talent and skills. Having an easy-to-care mode of conveyance will enable women to live and work on their own terms. We look forward to unveiling this progressive initiative, further emboldening the working women of today.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:50 PM IST