Complaints disclosure not required before probe: Infosys

Bengaluru: Infosys on Thursday said before conclusion of the investigation of the generalised allegations in the complaints, a disclosure under Regulation 30 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement Regulations was not required.

"The disclosure made on October 22, 2019 was to respond to multiple media inquiries and reports. The company undertakes to continue making timely disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of LODR Regulations," said Infosys.

On Wednesday, BSE demanded the global software major why it did not disclose whistleblower information to the bourse, following the clearly defined whistleblower disclosure norms.

BSE demanded the clarification after the company's chairman Nandan Nilekani admitted in a statement to the exchange on October 22 that whistleblower complaints were indeed received.

In the statement, Nilekani said, "One Board member received two anonymous complaints on September 30, 2019 one dated September 20, 2019 titled "Disturbing unethical practices" and the second undated with the title, "Whistleblower Complaint".

According to the company's whistleblower regulations, Nilekani said Infosys placed both the complaints before an audit committee on October 10.

Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas is conducting the investigation into the anonymous whistleblower complaints, Infosys said.