Complaints against banks flood RBI

In a "Right to Information" (RTI) reply to a local daily, the Reserve Bank of India (RTI) has revealed that the banks, including the government-run, are fleecing the customers by recovering all shorts of charges without notice.



After getting complaints from the bank customers, the RBI launched a Complaint Management System in July 2019 and since hen nearly six lakh people have lodged complaints in the past 18 months up to December 2020. The maximum one lakh complaints are related to the ATM and debit/credit cards.



The RBI reply shows that the people are harassed more by the government banks insteada of the private banks. Topping the erring banks among 10 mentioned in the RTI reply are the government banks and topping all is the State Bank of India against which 1.29 lakh complaints were filed till December 2.



The private banks in the list of the maximum complaints are HDFC Bank (45,770 complaints), ICICI Bank (36,839), and Axis Bank (28,310). Others against whom the complaints were received by the RBI are: Punjab National Bank (26,408 complaints), Bank of Baroda (19,280), Bank of India (14,884), private Kotak Mahindra Bank (14,613), Central Bank of India (12,307) and Canara Bank (11,974).



The RTI reply also shows that the maximum number of harassed customers are from New Delhi (11,733), followed by Mumbai (10,683), Bengaluru (9893), Pune (7873), Gurugram (5674), Lucknow (4224), Ghaziabad (3672) and Kanpur (3383).

