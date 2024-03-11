Comparing The New Tata Punch To The Tiago In Terms Of Features And Pricing

Tata Motors has been riding high over the last few years as its updated portfolio comprising attractive designs, modern cabins, and extensive features resonates with customers. Two models epitomising Tata's newfound mojo are the Punch micro-SUV and the enduring Tiago hatchback – both aimed at budget-conscious buyers seeking maximum value.

We stack them side-by-side to see how they compare to vital parameters customers consider before signing that cheque. Read on to find out if the Tata Punch packs enough extra over the practical Tiago to justify stretching that budget.

Pricing And Variants

Straight off the bat, the Tiago holds an advantage with prices starting from just Rs. 6.01 lakhs for the base XE trim, going up to Rs. 7.99 lakhs for the range-topping XZ+ variant. The Punch is priced from Rs. 6.63 lakhs onward, with the top-line Creative Flagship AMT model costing Rs. 11.83 lakhs.

The Tiago is simpler with XE, XT, XZ and XZ+ grades, still packing in loads of feel-good features, especially on the mid and top-spec models. The Punch comes in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants.

Dimensions

Part of the appeal of punching above its weight is the Punch's butch, upright stance that stands out from budget hatchbacks with its tall height and squared-off lines. At 3,827 mm in length, 1,7422 mm in width and 1,615 mm in height, coupled with 2,445 mm of wheelbase, the Punch is still compact for easy weaving through traffic.

The Tata Tiago measures 3,765 mm long, 1,677 mm wide and 1,535 mm tall with a 2,400 mm wheelbase, so it is actually the shorter but marginally wider model of the two for easier tight parking spaces.

Interior Comforts And Convenience

The Punch's interior again belies pricing with its harmonious dashboard design, appealing trim materials and textures, along with very modern gadgets. The cabin feels airy and quarter glass frees up shoulder space, besides generous windows all around, too. You also sit nice and high, gaining excellent visibility ahead.

The Tiago also surprises with well-sculpted seats, a chilled glovebox, height adjustable driver's seat and a front armrest on other models. Dual-tone cabins can be found in higher grades. The 242-litre boot on the Tiago thoroughly trumps the 366-litre cavity on the Punch, however, which is still very useable with a flat loading lip.

Features And Infotainment

Being the newer vehicle, the Punch comes loaded with gear considered above its station, like auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, cruise control, auto climate control with rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox and a 7-inch touchscreen. The semi-digital instrument cluster is slick, allowing customisation of display options. Top-end models even get automatic transmission options.

That is not to say the Tiago sells one short-on equipment with electronic stability control, keyless entry, height adjustable driver's seat, rear wash wipe, as well as auto headlamps and climate control appearing on plusher grades. The 4-speaker audio system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay connectivity via the 7-inch touchscreen keep cabin tech right up to date. However, the instrument cluster misses the wow factor, feeling basic in comparison to the Punch's modern display.

Powertrain And Mileage

The Punch comes powered by Tata's 86 bhp 1.2-litre petrol and CNG tuned engine. The Punch is available with manual and AMT gearbox options, the auto returning slightly lower but still impressive 18.97 km/l economy as per ARAI. The motor feels smooth and punchy, especially in urban environs. Gearshifts on the manual could be slicker but are acceptable nonetheless.

The Tiago is spoiled for choice with two powertrains spanning a 1.2-litre petrol and the same engine tuned for CNG fuel. The CNG version is still an excellent buy, promising 26 km/kg clean energy motoring.

Safety

High levels of occupant protection thanks to modern chassis construction and 5-star GNCAP rating make the Punch an extremely well-engineered product for its segment. The Tiago is now safer getting dual airbags and cornering stability control, even on lower grades. However, the Punch's stronger structure and 2 airbags plus ESP on plusher variants give it a safety edge that buyers with families will appreciate.

The Bottom Line

While both Tata models score high on value for money with generous equipment, frugal engines and safety kit, the Punch clarifies why customers are flocking to compact SUV models. Its extra ground clearance, excellent driving position, improving confidence, and head-turning styling lend the Punch more aspirational cache compared to the normal hatchback feels of the Tiago.

For nearly Rs. 1 or 2 lakhs extra, the Punch renovates the whole experience, making one feel at the wheel of something more substantial and modern. Yet its compact dimensions ensure it stays convenient to steer around traffic and slot into tight parking spaces. The Tiago is still the benchmark for what you get at its price point with that chic styling and cheerful drivability. But for stretching that budget a little more, the Punch sharpens the appetite as a funky mini SUV.