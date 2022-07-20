Committed to safety of Manpower and Industrial Equipment : INDANA STEEL PVT LTD

Implementing good industrial safety practises is the best way to ensure an efficient operation that has the best interests of workers and customers. Industrial safety works hard to forestall workplace hazards, including chemical exposures, poor ergonomics, and physical hazards so that business can continue as normal with minimal downtime.

Objectives:

1.Preventing work-associated fatalities, disabling injuries, illness, and damage to industrial equipment.

2. Ensuring minimal Downtime by preventing catastrophic accidents.

3. Reducing workers compensation costs, maintaining lower insurance rates, and minimizing indirect costs associated with accidents.

4.Increasing Employee Morale.

Flange Guards are used in industries to protect manpower and equipment from catastrophic accidents. Most of the flange guard manufactured domestically is single layered and offers limited or no protection. Indana Steel offers flange guards with multi-layered Teflon coated fiberglass fabric which are highly reliable and safe. These flange shields prevent hazardous spray out from corrosive fluids such as acid, oil or steam.

What makes INDANA PTFE flange guards preferred globally:

1. Multi-layered Porous Fabric: PTFE is almost totally chemically inert and highly insoluble in most solvents or chemicals. Whereas fiberglass gives high mechanical strength to the guard.

2. Kevlar threads: Kevlar thread is one of the strongest and most fire retardant commercially available threads. It is about 2.5 times stronger than nylon or polyester, has almost no stretch, does not melt, and decomposes at 800°F.

3. Extra Large Leak indicating Patch changes colour with leakage in flanges. Helps in early detection of leakage.

4. High Coverage Area: Flange Guards can fit both 150 and 300 PSI Flanges.

5. Pure Teflon Scrim: Secures the flange and provides additional layer of safety.

6. Fire retardant fasteners: Helps to prevent or slow fires from spreading.

Product Portfolio:

1. HDPE Flange guards: These flange guards are designed for both low temperature and low-pressure environment. They are UV resistant.

2. SS316 Flange Guards: SS316 flange shields come with a multilayer stainless steel mesh to decelerate the pressure of the liquid effectively. As SS316 flange guards and flange protector band are used in high-pressure environments, they have designed a secured double locking feature for the pipe flange shields giving it adequate safety.

3. PTFE Flange Guards: Are Also Known as Acid & Chemical Flange Wraps or Teflon (TFE) Flange Guards. PTFE flange guards can be used in the most corrosive environment because of their high chemical resistance.

4. PVC flange guard: PVC or Poly Vinyl Chloride has chlorine content which makes flange shields fire retardant. These shields also come in a transparent material that makes a visual inspection of flanges very easy.

5. Clear type flange guards: Clear type flange guards come with a transparent window for visual inspection of the flange. The transparent material is made from ECTFE/ETFE and can be used for temperatures upto 150 Degree Celsius.

The experienced team of Indana Steel stringently follows compliance requirements and upgrade its products regularly to provide best-in-class and safe products to its customer. Their products have a proven track record of delivering impeccable services, enabling the clients to conduct operations safely and safeguarding their workers.

To ease the redressal process, the company attaches a standardized barcode to every product, which can be easily scanned and raise a request for any kind of assistance. The company offers a two years replaceable manufacturer's guarantee on all of their flange guards and stud bolts. This guarantee stands for any claim of assembling surrenders or non-adherence to the buying terms.

Over time, the company has won the hearts of its clients across the world and has emerged as the world's leading manufacturer of flange guards. Their awe-inspiring journey has many lessons for existing & emerging companies. Their years of involvement with the business have assisted in meeting the expectations of various companies. Staying true to its promise, the company is creating a bond of trust with each of its customers.