Committed to people and the planet, tells Livinguard AG’s Sanjeev Swamy to BrandSutra

You came up with the Livinguard mask that can inactivate bacteria and viruses, including the novel coronavirus, during the pandemic. What has been the uptake for it worldwide? What next on that front?

Livinguard AG had already developed B2B businesses for its anti-bacterial and antiviral textiles for medical/hospital and military apparel, hospitality, and air and water filtration products. About 18 months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in December 2019,Livinguard AG made its foray into the consumer hygiene space, with fabric-based face masks to address the problem of air pollution, which is perhaps the most salient silent pandemic that has been destroying lives and the planet for years. When the current pandemic hit, we quickly pivoted back to our core expertise of developing cutting-edge antibacterial and antiviral textiles, recognising our responsibility to provide people with protection against the virus. We redesigned our existing face mask to provide the user with the ultimate protection against COVID-19, along with the necessary testing and regulatory clearances to support it. In June 2020, we launched a first-of-its-kind reusable antimicrobial Ultra face mask with four layers of protection. Treated with the patented Livinguard technology, it has been proven to destroy >99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Soon after, we launched two more versions of a reusable face mask, Pro and Street versions, which are also treated with Livinguard technology and provide three and two layers of protection respectively. All our masks can be reused for more than six months; if worn daily and washed weekly up to 30 times, each Livinguard mask effectively replaces 210 single-use masks. Thus, our technology not only protects the user, but also the planet.

Most recently, we launched reusable Street gloves treated with the same Livinguard technology. Given the versatility of the technology, we will soon launch several products ranging from tube masks, T-shirts, socks and even household cleaning products like wipes. Our technology can give almost any textile-based product application the power of continuous and permanent disinfection.

You associated with Delhi Capitals players during IPL 2020, where they wore Livinguard masks, and have now got Sourav Ganguly on board to endorse your masks and gloves. How have the associations worked for the brand?

Purpose-driven partnerships have come to the forefront in a post-corona world. While safety and protection remain key drivers, brands are looking for meaningful and long-lasting collaborations to drive shared value and remain relevant in such times. Our association as the official hygiene partner of the Delhi Capitals exemplifies this trend. The underlying message of all campaigns remain the same: Livinguard ensures you are equipped to live in today’s ‘new normal’.By ensuring the team’s safety off the field, we were instrumental in their ability to perform on the field and part of their journey to the IPL 2020 finals. This association helped us gain awareness among Indian consumers and build our equity in the hygiene space.

Our partnership with Sourav Ganguly is an extension to this. We are keen to build a stronger presence in India and the APAC region. As a leader and role model in the world of cricket and beyond, Sourav exemplifies the ethos of the Livinguard brand - to prioritize the protection of people and the planet.