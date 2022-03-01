Commercial LPG gas price hiked by Rs 105 from March 1; check rates across cities

From today (March 1), the price of commercial LPG cylinders becomes more expensive.

The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas was increased by Rs 105 per 19 kilogram cylinder in Delhi with effect from Tuesday.

Prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders increase by Rs 105 in Delhi and by Rs 108 in Kolkata; price of 5kg commercial LPG cylinders also rises by Rs 27.



No increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinder. New rates are effective from today. pic.twitter.com/IQBIe5PuO4 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

After the revision, the price of 19-kg cylinders in the national capital stands at Rs 2,012 per unit.

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by Rs 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 in Delhi.

The rates of domestic cylinders remain the same as of now.

The price of a commercial gas cylinder in Kolkata has now gone up by Rs 105 to Rs 2,089. In Mumbai, commercial gas will now cost Rs 1,962 with the hike of Rs 105. Chennai saw hike of Rs 105 with the price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder to Rs 2,185.5.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and Union Territories in India. Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:41 PM IST