Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with industry leaders; aims to reach $250 bn services exports

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has interacted with the leaders of the major industry bodies to seek their suggestions and inputs to ensure continuation of fast rebound of economic activities, and high growth rates, officials said on Wednesday.

He congratulated the Indian industry for bouncing back after taking a hit due to the pandemic and for the resilience displayed while grappling with the pandemic, especially in the field of exports.

The Minister said that the growth in services exports, in-spite of travel and tourism restrictions was truly commendable and said that we must aim to reach $250 billion services exports.

He added that Indian professionals had demonstrated great success in working from home and therefore the nation had succeeded in meeting every single one of its international commitments, even during the pandemic, earning it the title of being a trusted partner to the world.

The Minister said that there was an imminent need for upgradation of testing facilities and labs to improve quality and called upon Indian Industry to extend its support in this regard.

He also asks the industry to lend guidance for transformational exports growth beyond $400 billion and to invest more and place greater emphasis upon Research and Development activities as a business and growth strategy.

Underscoring the government's commitment towards infrastructure development and capital expenditure, Goyal said that the Centre would always support businesses activities.

He also asked the industry leaders to use initiatives like the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and India Industrial Land Bank to the best possible extent to expand and grow.

The Minister observed that by and large economic activities had not been impacted by the current COVID-19 surge.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:13 AM IST