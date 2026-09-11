Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Calls On BRICS Members To Deepen Economic Integration

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal | YouTube - @PiyushGoyalOfficial

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called on BRICS member and partner countries to further open their markets, streamline regulatory processes and speed up the clearance of shipments, stressing the need for deeper economic integration within the grouping.

Addressing the opening session of the BRICS Business Forum, Goyal also urged greater cooperation between agri-tech startups across BRICS countries to create solutions for farmers and improve food security.

“Let us also encourage our agri-tech startups to develop solutions together for farmers across the BRICS nations in the interest of food security for our people,” Goyal said.

Goyal further advocated greater liberalisation of services markets, including smoother cross-border movement of professionals and mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

“Let us open our services markets to each other in a real sense,” Goyal said.