Colliers hires two senior industry leaders; to strengthen India’s Project Management capability

Professional services and investment management firm Colliers today announced the appointment of two Executive Directors who joined its Project Management business in Karnataka to lead greenfield projects within the region.

Sankey Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director, Colliers India, said: “I am excited to welcome stellar industry leaders that are joining Colliers and the robust platforms that we have created in line with our Enterprise Growth strategy. These industry leaders are enterprising, passionate, and up-to-date with industry best practices and will bring a fresh perspective to accelerate the success of our clients.”

Jagadish Mahendran joins Colliers from Faithful + Gould PMC, Riyadh, as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka. With a track record of managing construction projects of $5 billion, Mahendran joins Colliers from SNC Lavalin Company, Riyadh. Prior to this, he worked with some leading consulting and contract companies in India and abroad.

B Muralidharan has also been appointed as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka. Muralidharan is well-versed in managing budgets with full P&L responsibility, negotiating high-level contracts, and building lasting relationships with vendors, clients, and partners. Muralidharan joins Colliers from Riviera Infraprojects, where he held the designation of Chief Operating Officer. Before this, he was part of Adani Realty and Sobha Ltd., where he worked for over 16 years, growing from a Management Trainee to Assistant Vice President- Projects.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, commented: “I am excited to welcome senior Industry experts, like Jagadish and Muralidharan, to the project management team. They will collaborate closely to drive our project management and construction business growth across the region. We look forward to using the expertise of these leaders and the potential of our technology platforms to drive exceptional results for our business.”

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:50 AM IST