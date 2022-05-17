Colliers hires another industry leader to strengthen its office leasing capability in West India

Colliers today announced the appointment of Srikanth Nookala as Senior Director for its Office Services teams based in Mumbai, effective immediately.

Nookala joins from JLL India to further strengthen Colliers' capabilities in the region.

Bringing his diverse expertise across the real estate sector, Nookala will collaborate with Office Services senior leaders in Mumbai to nurture new client opportunities and provide innovative services while expanding our existing client network.

An industry expert and trusted industry leader with more than a decade of experience, Nookala has a track record of driving exceptional results for clients. Prior to this, Srikanth headed Strategic Consulting for West India and also was Head of India for the Centre of Excellence function at JLL. Earlier in his career, he has worked with firms like McKinsey & Company and Barclays.

Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, said: “I am delighted to welcome Srikanth to the Colliers team to drive the business growth of our office leasing business in Mumbai. Srikanth is a great collaborator and has been instrumental in building and driving customized client solutions enabling all stakeholders to make important business decisions. In our journey of building an exceptional talent pool of motivated high performers, I am excited to onboard experts like Srikanth who are goal-oriented with a client-focused approach to enhance our value proposition”.

Srikanth Nookala added: “I am thrilled to join Colliers’ fast growing Office Services business and be a part of the firm’s exciting growth journey. The office real estate segment is witnessing a strong bounce back post COVID-19. What makes it interesting is the shift in occupier expectations to support the ongoing revolution in Ways of Working. I hope I will be able to add value to clients by tapping on my years of experience in real estate, management consulting and investment banking. I am looking forward to begin working alongside some of the industry’s best and brightest”.

