Colliers appoints Rao Srinivasa as MD for data centres in India

Colliers today announced the appointment of Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centres, with immediate effect.

Rao is an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in project management, design & build, commissioning, and facility operations for data centres, critical infrastructure, and commercial real estate, according to a press release.

Rao joins Colliers from ANJ Turnkey Projects Pvt Ltd, having held senior positions in Kowni Technologies, Goldman Sachs, JLL Singapore/India, and Ford Motors. where he has developed relationships across the global real estate and data centre industries.

Colliers continues to invest in India, hiring industry leaders to expand its business operations and provide new and innovative solutions for clients, the statement said.

Data centres is one of the sunrise sectors in India, with immense business potential across service lines. Rao’s market-leading expertise in data centre design, build construction, civil, MEP, and data center facility operations provides an excellent opportunity for Colliers to capture opportunities in this market with its augmented capabilities in project and construction management, it said.

Rao will lead the entire Data Centres operations for the project management business and execute large-scale projects to build Colliers' portfolio in the data centers sector. In this capacity, Rao will leverage his existing industry experience to expand relationships with domestic and international clients and secure assignments to accelerate Colliers’ growth in the market and capture a higher market share.

Argenio Antao, COO, Colliers India, said: "I am confident that Rao Srinivasa's expertise, track record, and network will allow us to build the scale of our Data Centres business for project management and will strengthen our service offerings to clients."

Rao Srinivasa, Managing Director, Data Centres, Colliers India, added, “Indian data centre industry is growing at a rapid pace, challenging, and consolidating its position as one of the leading destinations for global data center industry. I am excited to join great minds at Colliers during this important phase of the digital real estate era and my focus is to establish the support eco-system for the data centre operators, which is currently the biggest need of the hour.”

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:43 AM IST