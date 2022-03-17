CoinSwitch becomes fintech partner of Metaverse Holi

Crypto investing app CoinSwitch announced it has become the fintech partner of the first Metaverse Holi on Yug Metaverse.

With Yug and CoinSwitch, Indians can celebrate Holi with their loved ones, near and far, in the Metaverse — a shared and immersive experience on the internet, according to a company statement.

“Holi is a celebration of colour, friendship, and love. We want to play an active role in shaping how Indians interact with future technologies. Metaverse Holi is a perfect blend of our rich tradition and technological prowess,” said Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

Users can be part of this first-of-its-kind Holi on the Yug Metaverse app.

Backed by bluechip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, CoinSwitch is creating an ecosystem that simplifies trading in Crypto for its 15 million+ registered users.

Utkarsh Shukla, Founder, and CEO, YUG Metaverse, "We have seen western festivals being celebrated on games and metaverses, and we wished that festivals like Holi which is a festival of colour should also be celebrated. So we have created World's first Holi experience in Metaverse for people to enjoy. Here people can come and play Holi with friends and enjoy DJ and dance. We believe that with digital Holi, people can have a good experience. We have worked to make it a safe environment to enjoy."

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 09:07 PM IST