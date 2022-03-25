Coinbase Ventures, Builders Tribe announce Startup Pitch Session; to propel Web3 ecosystem

Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of Coinbase, platform from which to access the cryptoeconomy, has announced its partnership with Indian incubator, Buidlers Tribe, to launch a Startup Pitch Session to propel the thriving Web3 ecosystem in India.

Registrations are now open for Web3 startups from across India to send in their pitches, and the top 5 shortlisted startups will present live on April 8, 2022, to an esteemed panel of experts from Coinbase Ventures and Buidlers Tribe.

A cohort of the top 25 shortlisted startups will pitch via video entries and the top five will get a chance to win from a prize pool of up to $1 million from Coinbase Ventures and an additional $25K in grants along with mentorship support from Belief DAO, it said in a statement.

The web3 startup ecosystem has expanded considerably in recent years and has garnered significant interest. The space saw a record $17 billion in funding last year and has already crossed $3 billion this year. Being the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, India has been recognised as a technology hub with several global names hoping to tap into developer talent.

The winning startups will stand to receive up to $1 million from Coinbase Ventures and select founders will receive up to $25K in grants along with mentorship support additionally, from Belief DAO. Belief DAO is a grants program that provides grant amounts of $5K - $25K with a quick disbursement period to help push founders, developers, and startups to meet their short-term goals, the statement added.

Shan Aggarwal, VP, Coinbase Ventures, said, “At Coinbase, we are extremely excited about Web3 innovation happening in India and look forward to continuing our ongoing support of the Indian crypto/Web3 ecosystem. The Web3 community in India is quickly becoming a global force, and with our initiative with Buidlers Tribe, we are demonstrating our commitment to fostering this talent.”

Registration for the pitch event is open for Indian Web3 startups. A select 25 innovative startups with sustainable ideas will be granted the opportunity to submit video pitches for review by the Coinbase Ventures team, and a shortlist of the top entries will be invited to pitch live on April 8th. The Pitch Session will include expert panelists namely Shan Aggarwal (VP, Coinbase Ventures), Surojit Chatterjee (Chief Product Officer, Coinbase), Manish Gupta (EVP Engineering, Coinbase), Pankaj Gupta (VP Eng and Site Lead, Coinbase India), Justin Mart (Chief Crypto Advisor), Raghu Mohan (Co-founder, Buidlers Tribe), and Pareen Lathia (Co-founder, Buidlers Tribe), who will be guiding the startups and providing them with valuable insights to enhance their solutions further.

Pareen Lathia, Co-founder, Builders Tribe, said, “We see a huge influx of global Web3 players recognizing this potential of the Indian developer ecosystem and are incredibly proud to stand with our fellow Web3 pioneers. We look forward to interesting projects that are building a sustainable decentralized space for all.”

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:13 AM IST