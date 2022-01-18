Coffee Day Enterprises stock rises 70% in 7 days

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises gained 70 per cent in the last 7-days. The stock began the week with 6 per cent gains on Monday during the course of trading day.

The company's shares are at Rs 72.35, close to its 52-week high.

The company;s shares had plunged to a 52-week low of Rs 20 and has more tripled since then.

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited owns and operates coffee cafes in India. The company primarily operates cafe chain outlets under the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), The Lounge, and The Square brand names.

The company's management in a recent clarification to BSE said,"The movement in price of shares of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven and the management of the Company is in no way connected with any such movement in price of share."

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:10 PM IST