Codevidhya raises undisclosed Seed funding led by RVCF, others

Codevidhya’s first round of funding was led by RVCF being the Seed. Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund, Digital Futurists Angels Network, and Angel Vinay Choudhary are the investors.

Codevidhya is an Edtech company that aims at creating next-gen prodigies. They mentor young learners to thrive in this new world- with the education that equips them with future skills and raises awareness to become the architect of their life.

Codevidhya will use this funding to expand the organization in other countries, to introduce new courses in the curriculum for skill development, enhance technology and product team, and much more.

Codevidhya provides a knowledgeable yet fun-filled platform for young coders to ace the skill of coding. They parallelly work to nurture skill development like creative thinking, critical thinking, problem-solving ability, etc.

With a family of over 35,000 students and 100+ schools, Codevidhya aims to grow its student and trainers community with the best of courses and curriculum. The new funding would be used to expand Codevidhya in other countries.

As of now, Codevidhya has grown its roots in the UAE, the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, and many more.

Codevidhya is India's first ‘trainers-led platform’ wherein opportunities are given to the trainers to help establish themselves as entrepreneurs. The raised funding would be instrumental in taking forward this endeavor to give trainers the foundation they need.

Speaking on the achievement, Shivram Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Codevidhya, said, “We mentor young learners to thrive in this new world with an education that equips them with future skills and raises awareness to become the architects of their own lives. Codevidhya has seen significant growth month-on-month since its launch. It currently generates over 70% of its revenue from international customers. The brand is further looking to add 100,000 new students to its platform within a year. We at Codevidhya prepare children for the future as the technology around us continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Teaching coding to children has become a need. Coding is much like any other language that a child needs to know in order to stay up with changing landscapes and better grasp the world of technology. The funding received will only add to furthering our dream of developing fast learning and culturing ecosystem for the students”.

RVCF, the lead investors of the round said,“Students today are evolving in a digital world and it is extremely necessary that they are given this technical exposure from a very young age so that they are at par with the ever-evolving technological landscape across the globe. Codevidhya is the catalyst to bring about this transformational change in the learning landscape and the platform has a long way to go. With the funding, we are hopeful that the brand will further its expansion and will revamp the global learning landscape, thereby shaping a better world”.

“Digital Futurists Angels Network (DFAN) Private Limited is a sector-agnostic, global angel network.” Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Vivek Gupta, Director, DFAN said “we invest in tech-powered start-ups as we want our network of investors to be part of the vision to empower the young generation to innovate and gain from the technology propelled ed-tech industry. Growing at ~ 20% CAGR globally, the global education technology market is estimated to be $106 billion for 2021. This augurs well for Codevidhya whom we wish for momentum, scale and success. We believe they will play a pivotal role as India reaches $30 billion in the next ten years in ed-tech.”

Talking about the growth of Codevidhya, Angel Vinay Choudhary said, “Ever since its formation, the brand has only grown, which is a clear indication of its strong leadership and strategic outlook. The brand’s vision in amalgamation with the industry growth statistics depict only a positive growth for Codevidhya.”

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:36 PM IST