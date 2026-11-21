The Coal Ministry received 85 bids for 18 coal blocks in the latest commercial mining auction round, reflecting strong participation from mining companies | Representational Image

New Delhi, November 20: The Coal Ministry has received as many as 85 bids for 18 coal blocks in the 16th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on Friday, making it one of the strongest competitions in recent rounds.

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically by the Nominated Authority of the Coal Ministry in the presence of the bidders, followed by the sealed envelopes containing the offline bid documents.

The proceedings were displayed live on screen throughout, in keeping with the transparent process, the statement said.

Strong Competition And New Entrants

The 16th round received 83 bids for 17 coal blocks, while the second attempt of the 15th round, which was also clubbed with the round, received two bids for one coal block.

Competition in the current round has been intense, with 16 of the 26 blocks attracting multiple bids. The round has also brought 20 first-time bidders into the commercial coal mining regime, a clear sign that the sector continues to draw new capital and new players.

Coal Production Records Growth

That confidence rests on strong fundamentals. Production from captive and commercial coal mines rose 10.22 per cent to 210.46 million tonnes in FY 2025-26, and coal continues to anchor India’s energy security as demand grows with the economy.

Since 2020, 145 coal mines have been auctioned across 15 rounds, bringing in 44 new companies. These mines are expected to generate about Rs 47,500 crore in annual revenue and around 4.9 lakh jobs. The auction framework adds to the appeal, with no end-use restriction on coal, 100 per cent FDI through the automatic route and low upfront payments, the statement said.

Bids To Undergo Technical Evaluation

The bids will now be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee. Technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted to participate in the electronic auction on the MSTC portal.

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With each round, commercial coal mining draws deeper and wider investor commitment. The strong participation in the current round reinforces the sector’s place at the heart of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047, the statement added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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