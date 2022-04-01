Coal India arm CCL posts record output at 68.83 mt in FY 2022

Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd on Friday reported a record output of 68.83 million tonne in the 2021-22 fiscal, registering a 10 per cent growth over the previous year's production.

The Jharkhand-based subsidiary of the coal behemoth also posted the highest-ever off-take at 71.86 mt during the last financial year, with an increase of 6.42 mt from the previous fiscal.

CCL chairman-cum-managing director PM Prasad said the company recorded the best-ever figures since its inception but the miner with 68.83 million tonne output missed the annual production target by 5.17 mt.

''These are the best ever figures registered by the company since its inception,'' he told reporters at CCL headquarters.

The company witnessed a ''10 per cent growth in raw coal production'' as compared to the last fiscal, he said, adding that the average rake loading also registered an increase of four per cent.

The capital expenditure of the miner was at Rs 2,000 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal (FY'22), up by 15 per cent over such outlay in the previous financial year.

''The company paid Rs 899.10 crore as land compensation in FY22 and carried out plantation in 133 hectares as against a target of 110 hectares in the fiscal,'' he said.

Prasad stated that the performance was a testimony of perseverance and dedication of employees of the company.

CCL's total dispatch to power plants at 59.1 mt has increased by around 12 per cent in the just-concluded fiscal as compared to 52.9 mt in 2020-21.

''Power plants have stocks of 10-12 days. It should be for 20-22 days,'' he said.

CCL has been given a coal production target of 76 mt for the 2022-23 fiscal and asked to register at least 15 per cent growth in the first quarter as compared to the same period last year.

CCL mining areas are spread out in eight districts of Jharkhand and the miner is one of the biggest contributors to the state exchequer.

Under corporate social responsibility, the company has been implementing various welfare schemes for the benefit of various stakeholders, the official said.

The miner will set up three solar plants of 20 megawatt, 3.5 mw and 6.5 mw very soon, Prasad said. ''We have also applied for setting up a hospital on a 5.5-acre of land in Ranchi’s Kanke area. Initially, it will be a 200-bed facility and upgraded later. Tender for the project will be floated soon,'' he said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic dry-fuel output.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:17 PM IST