Coal India Appoints P M Prasad As Chairman-cum-Managing Director Of The Company | File photo

Coal India Limited on Saturday announced the appointment of P M Prasad as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company with effect from 1st July 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

P M Prasad, has assumed the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India Limited on 1st July 2023. Prior to this he was holding charge of Chairmancum-Managing Director (CMD) of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) from October,1,2020.

He has put up 38 years of experience in the varied facets of operations and management. He is a mining engineer from Osmania University. He did M.Tech in ‘Open-Cast Mining’ from Indian School of Mines (IIT- ISM), Dhanbad. In 1988 he acquired first class mines manager certificate from DGMS. He also obtained degree in law from Nagpur university in 1997.

In 1994-95, he was instrumental in reopening of DRC mines which was affected by the underground fire during his posting in WCL. He was awarded as ‘Best Mines Manager’ from Secretary Coal, Ministry of Coal (MoC) and Chairman, Coal India Limited in 1995.

In May,2015 he joined NTPC as Executive Director (Coal mining). In March 2016, he took charge as Executive Director cum Head of the Project, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. During his tenure, he led the commencement of coal mining operations at Pakribarwadih mines, Hazaribagh. During his term in 2016 Pakribarwadih was bestowed with the first prize in ‘Swarn Shakti Awards’. In February, 2018 he joined Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) as Director Technical (P&P).

Under his leadership, NCL was awarded at the World Environmental Conference in June 2018 for outstanding work in environment conservation. He took over the charge of CMD, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in August 2019.