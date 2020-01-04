Co-working – Top trends that will shape the segment in 2020

More than just a passing trend and a seasonal favourite of millennials, the co-working segment has continued to grow and established itself as a buzzing real estate segment in 2019.

With hip working spaces high on technology, experience and sociability, co-working has now expanded its reach to mainstream corporates. Even as major co-working players increased their footprint across the country, institutional funding has kept the momentum going. 2019 also witnessed a growing wave of consolidation in the sector, in the form of mergers and acquisitions.

Despite the WeWork debacle in US dominating headlines and raising questions about the future of the co-working business, the segment has emerged as a viable asset class for landlords and operators in India. The co-working market has grown by leaps and bounds and is a significant factor in the strategy for occupiers.

So, what’s in store for the co-working segment in India in 2020?

Millennials and Start-ups to Drive Demand

As we head into a brand-new decade, millennials are set to form 50% of the global workforce by 2020. This burgeoning and influential segment has been at the core of the co-working story in India and will continue to drive demand for such spaces in the country.

India happens to be the world’s youngest start-up nation with >70% founders less than 35 years of age. According to NASSCOM, the end of 2020 will see India have more than 10,500 start-ups, ranking third behind US and UK. As cities like Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune and Hyderabad witness the rise of the entrepreneurial wave, the demand for co-working spaces is only set to grow in the coming years.

No longer driven solely by start-ups, millennials and SMEs, the segment now caters to mainstream corporates and large enterprises as well (global tech-giant Google leased office space with co-working operator Simpli Work in Gurugram to expand its operations). Even banks and telecom companies are keen on their teams to operate away from headquarters and closer to entrepreneurs.

In 2020, more large companies will opt for flexible co-working spaces for their short-term expansion plans. Supply has been growing with demand – towards 2018-end, the total supply of flexible workspaces was anywhere between 7 - 7.5 mn sq. ft. area – and crossed 12 mn sq. ft. by the end of 2019.

Large Players to Expand Footprint

The Indian co-working segment is currently populated by players of varying size and scale. There are currently more than 200 players operating across the country. The top 7 players in this space alone have more than 350 centres across multiple cities in the country. These players include Cowrks, WeWork India, Awfis, Regus, Smartworks, 91springboard and OYO’s Workspaces. This number is likely to double or even treble in the next two years, given the rate at which these leading players actively leased spaces across major cities in 2019.