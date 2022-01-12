Co-living startup Settl expands operations to North India; launches 4 new facilities in Gurugram

Settl - a technology-driven managed accommodation platform, has announced its expansion to North India. It is establishing four new facilities in Gurugram, NCR, offering a total capacity of 200 beds. The accommodation startup was born out of the need for a platform that enables convenient city living. In a short span of 18 months, it has already expanded to 22 properties across 3 cities- Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Gurugram, it said in a press release.

The end-to-end accommodation platform, ensures all amenities inclusive comfortable accommodations to working professionals in urban cities. Users can move in to their new place within 30 mins of completing the online sign up procedure. One can easily login to Settl website, select the city, area and preferred format of living. The model is aimed at taking away all the accommodation hassles of people who move to bigger cities to build a city life for themselves, but get burdened with house-hunting and broker traps.

Ashok Reddy Sagar, Co-Founder, Settl said, “Gurugram is a very important urban centre in the context of the Indian economy. It also attracts a lot of young working professionals who migrate there to fulfil their career needs.”

The brand plans to provide 1,000 beds by the end of 2022 in Gurugram alone. The startup has aggressive expansion plans across cities including -Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Chennai.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:42 PM IST