Clover Infotech invests in AI startup Data Science Wizards for 25% stake

Clover Infotech, IT Managed Services, Digital Transformation, and Consulting, has announced it has invested in AI Startup ‘Data Science Wizards’ (DSW) for a 25 percent stake.

DSW aims to democratize the power of AI and Data Science to empower customers with insights discovery and informed decision making. It will nurture the AI ecosystem with data-driven, open-source technology solutions and training to benefit businesses, customers, communities, and stakeholders. Through its industry-agnostic flagship platform UnifyAI, DSW will create a holistic approach to data engineering and AI to enable companies to accelerate growth and enhance operational efficiency, according to a company statement.

Commenting on the development, Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech, said, “The strategic investment in DSW will enable Clover Infotech to extend niche and focused data science and AI capabilities to its customers. Customers have entrusted Clover Infotech with their mission-critical data and applications for nearly three decades now. The two organizations can, thus, leverage synergies and solve challenges that customers face with automation, insights discovery, and smarter decision making.”

Sandeep Khuperkar, Co-Founder and CEO, Data Science Wizards (DSW) said, “Our niche expertise and positioning at the confluence of AI, data science, and open-source technologies helps us to empower customers with seamless and informed decision-making capabilities. With Clover Infotech as a strategic investor, DSW can scale and replicate its AI-backed solutions across a huge customer base in India and focused global markets such as Middle East, Europe, US, and Singapore.”

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:08 PM IST