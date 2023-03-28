Cloud firm Mastek opens new office in the UK eyeing expansion

Image: Mastek (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, cloud services provider Mastek has announced the opening of the company's new UK office at Green Park in Reading town in the Thames Valley region.

A grand inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of dignitaries including British Member of Parliament, Sir Alok Sharma and Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO, Mr. Paul Britton.

The Green Park office will serve as Mastek's new headquarters for business operations in the UKI and Europe. The move aligns with Mastek's growth plans in the UKI & Europe region to support its customers and partners. The new location will allow Mastek to work closely with clients for better delivery and collaboration.

Mastek continues to witness promising business momentum in the UKI & Europe region. Mastek plans to recruit skilled talent regionally and create new employment opportunities in the coming years.

Abhishek Singh, President of UKI & Europe, Mastek said “We are excited to have our HQ in the Thames Valley region. Our new office at the Green Park provides us with perfect access to our customers & proximity to our partners. Reading has been a good base for our employees & their families over the last decade and we are keen to expand further.”

TVCC CEO Paul Britton said “Reading is a first-class international business location and provides the perfect environment for businesses to land and grow. Mastek have joined a cast of global brands that call the Thames Valley their home in the UK.”

He further added “Businesses like Mastek are an essential part of this thriving local business community, especially for those SME’s that feature in its supply chain. I am delighted to have been part of the opening ceremony and wish them all every success.”