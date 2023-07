Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 522.85 Points To End Day At 65,241.41, Nifty At 19,322.55 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex went up by 522.85 points to settle at 65,241.41 and Nifty was up 133.50 points at 19,322.55 to end the day.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Ultra TechCement, SBI were the major gainers.

Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, Nestle were among the laggards.