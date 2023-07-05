 Closing Bell: Sensex Flat At 65,446.04, Nifty Over 19,400
Closing Bell: Sensex Flat At 65,446.04, Nifty Over 19,400

From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ITC, HUL were the top gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Flat At 65,446.04, Nifty Over 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The BSE Sensex was down 33.01 points to end the day at 65,446.04. The NSE Nifty50 was up 26.85 points to end the day at 19,415.85.

In the sectoral indices Nifty midcap hit a record high.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Axix Bank were among the laggards.

