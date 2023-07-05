Closing Bell: Sensex Flat At 65,446.04, Nifty Over 19,400

The BSE Sensex was down 33.01 points to end the day at 65,446.04. The NSE Nifty50 was up 26.85 points to end the day at 19,415.85.
In the sectoral indices Nifty midcap hit a record high.
From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ITC, HUL were the top gainers.
HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Axix Bank were among the laggards.
