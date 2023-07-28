 Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 106.62 To End Week At 66,160.20, Nifty At 19,646.05
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex Falls 106.62 To End Week At 66,160.20, Nifty At 19,646.05

Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 106.62 To End Week At 66,160.20, Nifty At 19,646.05

From Sensex pack, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, M&M, Bajaj finance, JSW Steel were the major gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 106.62 To End Week At 66,160.20, Nifty At 19,646.05 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 106.62 points to end the day at 66,160.20 and the Nifty was at 19,646.05, down by 13.85 points.

Nifty Bank slips 211.20 points to 45,468.10.

From Sensex pack, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, M&M, Bajaj finance, JSW Steel were the major gainers.

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, TCS were among the laggards.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex Down To 66,061.98, Nifty At 19,599.55
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Piramal Enterprises Net Profit Slips To ₹577.04 Cr; Indian Oil Corporation...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Piramal Enterprises Net Profit Slips To ₹577.04 Cr; Indian Oil Corporation...

Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 106.62 To End Week At 66,160.20, Nifty At 19,646.05

Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 106.62 To End Week At 66,160.20, Nifty At 19,646.05

Mahindra Finance Revenue Rises 58% YoY To ₹3,125 Cr In Q1FY24

Mahindra Finance Revenue Rises 58% YoY To ₹3,125 Cr In Q1FY24

Motherson Sumi Wiring Revenue Grows By 11% To ₹1,859 Cr In Q1FY24

Motherson Sumi Wiring Revenue Grows By 11% To ₹1,859 Cr In Q1FY24

The Supreme Industries Net Profit Grows By ₹215.54 Cr In Q1FY24

The Supreme Industries Net Profit Grows By ₹215.54 Cr In Q1FY24