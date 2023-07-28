Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 106.62 To End Week At 66,160.20, Nifty At 19,646.05 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 106.62 points to end the day at 66,160.20 and the Nifty was at 19,646.05, down by 13.85 points.

Nifty Bank slips 211.20 points to 45,468.10.

From Sensex pack, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, M&M, Bajaj finance, JSW Steel were the major gainers.

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, TCS were among the laggards.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)