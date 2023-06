Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day Flat At 62,970, Nifty At 18,692.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex ends flat by 9.37 Points To settle at 62,970 while Nifty at18,691.20, gains 25.70 points

M&M, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ultra Tech Cement, Titan Company were the top gainers while Reliance, TCS, NTPC, Power Grid Corp and Bharti Airtel were among the losers in the Sensex.