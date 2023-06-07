Closing Bell: Markets End Higher; Sensex At 63,142.96, Nifty At 18,726.40 | File

Sensex on Wednesday closes at 63,142.96, up by 350.08 and Nifty at 18,726.40 with a gain of 127.40 points. Nestle, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers whereas Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and Kotak Bank were amongst the losers.

All sectors were in the green with FMCG, Power, oil and gas, capital goods, realty and metal up by 1 per cent each.