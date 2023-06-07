 Closing Bell: Markets End Higher; Sensex At 63,142.96, Nifty At 18,726.40
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Higher; Sensex At 63,142.96, Nifty At 18,726.40

Closing Bell: Markets End Higher; Sensex At 63,142.96, Nifty At 18,726.40

All sectors were in the green with FMCG, Power, oil and gas, capital goods, realty and metal up by 1 per cent each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Markets End Higher; Sensex At 63,142.96, Nifty At 18,726.40 | File

Sensex on Wednesday closes at 63,142.96, up by 350.08 and Nifty at 18,726.40 with a gain of 127.40 points. Nestle, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers whereas Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and Kotak Bank were amongst the losers.

All sectors were in the green with FMCG, Power, oil and gas, capital goods, realty and metal up by 1 per cent each.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Markets End Higher; Sensex At 63,142.96, Nifty At 18,726.40

Closing Bell: Markets End Higher; Sensex At 63,142.96, Nifty At 18,726.40

SBI Property Auction: Looking For An Affordable House In Kalyan? Check Auction Details Here

SBI Property Auction: Looking For An Affordable House In Kalyan? Check Auction Details Here

Infosys Grows Its Footprint In The Nordics With A New Proximity Centre In Oslo, Norway

Infosys Grows Its Footprint In The Nordics With A New Proximity Centre In Oslo, Norway

Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option

Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option

Persistent Strengthens Partnership With AWS, To Adopt Amazon CodeWhisperer

Persistent Strengthens Partnership With AWS, To Adopt Amazon CodeWhisperer