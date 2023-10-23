Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex Below 64,600; Nifty at 19,276.20 | Unsplash Maxim Hopman

The markets closed lower on Monday for the fourth consecutive session with Sensex at 64,555, down by 842.52 points and Nifty falling 266.50 points at 19,276.20. Mahindra and Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers whereas JSw Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, TCS and NTPC were among the losers.

The Nifty Bank was also down 537.10 points or 1.23 percent to 43,186. Nifty Midcap 100 saw a drop of 2.86 per cent at 38,737.15.

BSE midcap index and small cap index were the worst hit with a fall of 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Indian Rupee

Indian rupee on Monday closed lower at 83.19 per dollar against Friday's close of 83.12.

