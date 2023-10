Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex at 66,157.16; Nifty at 19,728.20 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets closed lower on Monday with Sensex at 66,157.16, down by 125.58 points and Nifty falling 22.80 points at 19,728.20. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCLTech, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the major gainers whereas Nestle, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were among the losers.

The Nifty Bank was also down 66.80 points or 0.15 percent to 44,221.15.