Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up by 176 points at 62586, Nifty above 18600

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors, and Hindalco Industries were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty around 18600.

The Sensex was up 176.19 points or 0.28% at 62586.87, and the Nifty was up 52.55 points or 0.28% at 18613.05.

About 1,808 shares advanced, 1,587 shares declined, and 122 shares were unchanged.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors, and Hindalco Industries were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers included Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC, and TCS.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.3-0.4%.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

On the sectoral front, PSU bank index up nearly 4%, bank and capital goods indices up 1% each.

The pharma index down 1%, power and realty indices down 0.5% each.

