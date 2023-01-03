Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 126 points, Nifty above 18200

Indices end positive; Sensex up 126 points, Nifty above 18200 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices end on a positive note, with Nifty above 18200.

The Sensex was up 126.21 points or 0.21% at 61294.00 and Nifty closes positive with 37.35 points or 0.21% at 18234.80.

About 1,998 shares advanced, 1,423 shares declined, and 130 shares were unchanged.

HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Titan Company, and TCS were the top gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries, M&M, JSW Steel, and Grasim Industries.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

IT, pharma, PSU Bank indices rose 0.5% each, while metal index shed 0.5%.

BSE midcap and smallcap index ended marginally higher.