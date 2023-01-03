e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 126 points, Nifty above 18200

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 126 points, Nifty above 18200

HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Titan Company, and TCS were the top gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Indices end positive; Sensex up 126 points, Nifty above 18200 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices end on a positive note, with Nifty above 18200.

The Sensex was up 126.21 points or 0.21% at 61294.00 and Nifty closes positive with 37.35 points or 0.21% at 18234.80.

About 1,998 shares advanced, 1,423 shares declined, and 130 shares were unchanged.

HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Titan Company, and TCS were the top gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries, M&M, JSW Steel, and Grasim Industries.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

IT, pharma, PSU Bank indices rose 0.5% each, while metal index shed 0.5%.

BSE midcap and smallcap index ended marginally higher.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

NTPC starts India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network

NTPC starts India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network