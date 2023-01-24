e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end marginally high; Sensex up 29 points, Nifty around 18100

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end marginally high; Sensex up 29 points, Nifty around 18100 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices end in mixed notes with Sensex up and Nifty around 18100.

The Sensex was up 29.53 points or 0.05% at 60971.20 and the Nifty was down 12.55 points or 0.07% at 18106.00.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

