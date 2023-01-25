e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 773 points, Nifty below 18000

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 773 points, Nifty below 18000

Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HUL, and Tata Steel were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 773 points, Nifty below 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices crashed, with Nifty below 18000.

The Sensex was down 773.69 points or 1.27% at 60205.06 and the Nifty was down 206.70 points or 1.14% at 17911.60.

About 1,106 shares advanced, 2310 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged. 

Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HUL, and Tata Steel were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Ports, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Cipla.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, bank, power, PSU bank and realty down 2-3% each.

The BSE midcap index fell 1.5% and smallcap index shed 0.8%.

