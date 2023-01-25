Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 773 points, Nifty below 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices crashed, with Nifty below 18000.

The Sensex was down 773.69 points or 1.27% at 60205.06 and the Nifty was down 206.70 points or 1.14% at 17911.60.

About 1,106 shares advanced, 2310 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HUL, and Tata Steel were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Ports, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Cipla.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, bank, power, PSU bank and realty down 2-3% each.

The BSE midcap index fell 1.5% and smallcap index shed 0.8%.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)