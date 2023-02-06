Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 335 points, Nifty around 17760 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices end lower, with Nifty around 17760, with Adani Ports showing a climb up from the decline after the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The Sensex was down 335.98 points or 0.55% at 60505.90 and the Nifty was down 90.30 points or 0.51% at 17763.75.

About 1,850 shares advanced, 1653 shares declined, and 185 shares were unchanged.

Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, and Apollo Hospitals, were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Divis Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Metal and power indices fell 1-2%, while capital goods, FMCG, and real estate each rose 0.5%.

The BSE midcap index added 0.7% and smallcap index rose 0.5%.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)