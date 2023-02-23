Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 139 points, Nifty around 17500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty around 17500.

The Sensex was down 139.18 points or 0.23% at 59605.80 and the Nifty was down 43.05 points or 0.25% at 17511.30.

About 1,570 shares advanced, 1,776 shares declined, and 152 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco, Coal India, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Asian Paints, L&T, Titan, Divis Laboratories, and IndusInd Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

