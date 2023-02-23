e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 139 points, Nifty around 17500

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 139 points, Nifty around 17500

Hindalco, Coal India, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 139 points, Nifty around 17500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty around 17500.

The Sensex was down 139.18 points or 0.23% at 59605.80 and the Nifty was down 43.05 points or 0.25% at 17511.30.

About 1,570 shares advanced, 1,776 shares declined, and 152 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco, Coal India, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Asian Paints, L&T, Titan, Divis Laboratories, and IndusInd Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

How Hindenburg helped Himachal truckers in negotiations against Adani

How Hindenburg helped Himachal truckers in negotiations against Adani

DoT says 1,30,000 mobile users were lost in Dec vs 4,50,000 in Nov

DoT says 1,30,000 mobile users were lost in Dec vs 4,50,000 in Nov

Mahindra Lifespaces appoints Amit Sinha as MD & CEO designate

Mahindra Lifespaces appoints Amit Sinha as MD & CEO designate

LIC's investment in Adani firms loses value amid stock market rout

LIC's investment in Adani firms loses value amid stock market rout

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.73 against dollar

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.73 against dollar