Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 137 points, Nifty below 17870 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 17870.

The Sensex was down 137.51 points or 0.23% at 59967.99 and Nifty was down 32.30 points or 0.18% at 17863.40.

About 1,590 shares advanced, 1,813 shares declined, and 152 shares were unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies, and Cipla were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Divis Labs, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, oil & gas index fell 1% and bank indes shed 0.5%, while capital goods and information technology indices rises 0.5% each.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.