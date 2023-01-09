e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 846 points, Nifty above 18000

M&M, TCS, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance, and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 846 points, Nifty above 18000 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended on a higher note, with Nifty above 18000.

The Sensex was up 846.94 points or 1.41% at 60,747.31, and the Nifty was up 241.70 points or 1.35% at 18,101.20.

About 1986 shares advanced, 1542 shares declined, and 155 shares were unchanged.

M&M, TCS, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance, and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim, Bajaj Auto, and HDFC Life.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, Information Technology, power, auto, capital goods, oil & gas, metal and PSU bank index up 1-2%. 

BSE midcap index up nearly 1% and smallcap index up 0.5%.

