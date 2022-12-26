e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 721 points, Nifty around 18000

SBI, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Coal India were among the top gainers on Nifty

Updated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty around 18000.

The Sensex was up 721.13 points or 1.20% at 60566.42, and the Nifty was up 207.80 points or 1.17% at 18014.60.

About 2,787 shares advanced, 733 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged. 

SBI, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, and Coal India were among the top gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Divis Labs, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, and Tata Consumer Products.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except for pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with PSU bank index adding 7%.

The BSE midcap index added 2.3%, and the smallcap index rose 3 %.

