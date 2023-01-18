e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 408 points, Nifty above 18100

Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 408 points, Nifty above 18100

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, UPL, and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 18100.

The Sensex was up 408.27 points or 0.67% at 61063.99 and the Nifty was up 110.50 points or 0.61% at 18163.80.

About 1,882 shares advanced, 1546 shares declined, and 126 shares were unchanged.  

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, UPL, and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Tata Motors, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, and BPCL.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

On the sectoral front, metal index up 2.5% and capital goods index up 1%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.

