Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 372 points, Nifty above 18100

Today, the benchmark indices end higher with Nifty above 18100.

The Sensex was up 372.81 points or 0.62% at 60939.23 and Nifty was up 118.30 points or 0.66% at 18132.90.

About 2,504 shares advanced, 889 shares declined, and 120 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers included HUL, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, ITC, and NTPC.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.8% and smallcap index added 1.4%.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.