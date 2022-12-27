e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 372 points, Nifty above 18100

Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 372 points, Nifty above 18100

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices end higher with Nifty above 18100.

The Sensex was up 372.81 points or 0.62% at 60939.23 and Nifty was up 118.30 points or 0.66% at 18132.90.

About 2,504 shares advanced, 889 shares declined, and 120 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers included HUL, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, ITC, and NTPC.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.8% and smallcap index added 1.4%.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

RECENT STORIES

Tech layoffs: Indian IT firms may follow suit as new deals dry up

Tech layoffs: Indian IT firms may follow suit as new deals dry up

RATAN TATA @84 : Top inspiring quotes by the business giant

RATAN TATA @84 : Top inspiring quotes by the business giant

IT giant Infosys buys back 15,85,000 of its shares for Rs 1,510.71 each

IT giant Infosys buys back 15,85,000 of its shares for Rs 1,510.71 each

Sun Pharma pledges 4.5 lakh shares to Deutsche Investments and 3 mn shares to Bajaj Finance

Sun Pharma pledges 4.5 lakh shares to Deutsche Investments and 3 mn shares to Bajaj Finance

Dhirubhai Ambani birth anniversary: His life, business and empire

Dhirubhai Ambani birth anniversary: His life, business and empire