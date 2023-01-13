Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 305 points, Nifty around 17950 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended higher in the volatile session with around 17950.

The Sensex was up 303.15 points or 0.51% at 60,261.18, and the Nifty was up 98.40 points or 0.55% at 17,956.60.

About 1,944 shares advanced, 1,456 shares declined, and 137 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, and Infosys were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, and ITC.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with metal, power and PSU Bank indices up 1% each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.