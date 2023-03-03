e-Paper Get App
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and SBI Life Insurance were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex gains 872 points, Nifty above 17580 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17580.

The Sensex was up 872.6 points or 1.48% at 59781.95 and the Nifty was up 267.15 points or 1.54% at 17589.05.

About 2,118 shares advanced, 1,299 shares declined, and 125 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and SBI Life Insurance were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Divis Labs, and Grasim Industries.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All the sectoral indices ended in the green.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5% each.

