Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex gains 577 points, Nifty above 17900

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17900.

The Sensex was up 577.59 points or 0.96% at 61009.43 and the Nifty was up 151.95 points or 0.86% at 17922.85.

UPL, ITC, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance, Grasim Industries, and NTPC.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Power and real estate experienced 1% decline, while IT, FMCG, and metal experienced 1% gain.

Both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell by 0.5%.