Cleartrip partners with Yatra.com; to offer a wider hotel inventory to its customers

Cleartrip, travel booking portal owned by the Flipkart Group (part of the Walmart Group) today announced their partnership with Yatra Online, Inc .

Under this agreement, Cleartrip customers will now have access to Yatra.com's inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays of various kinds ranging from 5-star luxury properties to alternate accommodations such as villas, guesthouses, and service apartments amongst others in over 1,400+ cities and towns.

The addition of Yatra’s inventory with real-time pricing on Cleartrip, will enable both domestic and international travelers to have access to a wider selection of relevant and ideal accommodations to meet their travel needs. Additionally, it will expand and increase opportunities and business avenues for the hotel partners, the company said in a press statement.

Yatra.com will also benefit from this association through the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip. This strategic association between both Yatra.com and Cleartrip, in the online travel space aims to provide a boost to the entire hospitality and travel ecosystem and uplift the sentiments of both customers as well as suppliers for hospitality.

Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip, said, “With rising customer expectations, we identified a need to provide flexibility to choose from a wide-range of stay options to meet their travel needs. By partnering with Yatra.com, we will be able to further strengthen our existing vertical of hotels and accommodation, enabling us to offer a wider selection of stay options at the most competitive rates to our customers.”

Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, “Through this partnership, Cleartrip and Flipkart’s customers will have access to Yatra’s industry's inventory of domestic hotels and Yatra’s hotel partners will get the added benefit of gaining access to Cleartrip/ Flipkart’s large and growing customer base. This will allow for synergies between the companies and partners and help uplift the hospitality ecosystem, which has been tremendously affected by Covid-19”.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:28 PM IST