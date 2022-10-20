Clean Science and Technology Q2 net profit jumped nearly 27% to Rs 679.5 million | pexels

Clean Science and Technology Ltd's consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter jumped 26.9 per cent to Rs. 679.45 million and the revenue from operations surged 61.6 per cent to Rs 2.48 billion.

Sequentially, net profit rose 8% and revenue rose 5.7 per cent. The net profit missed analysts' estimate of Rs 727.5 million.

The company's other income fell to Rs 28.02 million from Rs 86.2 million last year.

In the second quarter, total expenditure was at Rs 1.59 billion compared to a year ago when it was Rs 905.5 million. Finance cost nosedived 88.9 per cent on year to Rs 10,000.

The company's operating margin contracted sharply to 39.39 per cent in this quarter from 44.87 per cent a year ago.

Clean Science and Technology's tax outgo for the July-September quarter was at Rs 236.55 million as against Rs 177.08 million a year ago.