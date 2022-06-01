CitiusTech partners with BITS Pilani WILP to upskill tech professionals

WILP aims to help working professionals enhance their knowledge and skills primarily in science and technology, among other fields. /Prof. G Sundar, Director, Off-Campus, Programmes and Industry Engagement |

CitiusTech, provider of healthcare technology and consulting solutions, has partnered with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division to help upskill their technology professionals in data science and analytics technologies.

CitiusTech’s engineers can now leverage BITS Pilani WILP’s leading programmes, such as M. Tech. Data Science & Engineering and MBA in Business Analytics, to fortify their healthcare and quality analytics expertise, it said in a press statement.

WILP aims to help working professionals enhance their knowledge and skills primarily in science and technology, among other fields, while continuing to work for their respective organizations.

Tapping into healthcare analytics market

As per the findings of Global Big Data and Business Analytics (GBDBA) Market report, the healthcare analytics market is projected to reach $75 billion by 2026 from an estimated $21 billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29 percent during the forecasted period. The GBDBA size is also expected to reach $448 billion by 2027.

These numbers endorse the fact that the growth of value-based healthcare will be a huge opportunity and thereby makes a case for healthcare organizations to invest significantly in analytics. CitiusTech too realizes that to tap into this market potential, some of its professionals need to constantly upskill themselves through some leading learning and education programmes, it said.

WILP’s tailored programmes for specific industries

CitiusTech will benefit from BITS Pilani WILP’s flexible teaching curriculum that offers multi-year programmes, which are tailored around organizations and their respective industries. The latter uses fully functional and frequently maintained equipment and software in its virtual and remote labs, which are open to the students throughout the year; it also provides course handouts and video lectures that can be attended at the learners' convenience, making it an ideal choice for CitiusTech’s current engineering and consulting workforce.

Elaborating about the partnership, Prof. G. Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said, “At BITS Pilani WILP, we strive constantly towards developing programmes that provide working professionals with the requisite knowledge, and integrate in them the skills required in line with industry requirements. As part of this endeavour, we are happy to partner with CitiusTech through our new-age programmes in the field of Data Science and Engineering, and Business Analytics. These programmes aim to help the enrolled individuals (from CitiusTech) to keep themselves abreast of emerging technologies and prepare them to anticipate and address market requirements in a specialised industry, such as healthcare.”

“With the growing adoption of digital transformation and new-age technologies in healthcare, there is a need to reskill or upskill technology professionals on a continuous basis,” said Vaishali Desai, Vice President & Head of Learning at CitiusTech.