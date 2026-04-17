Citius Transnet Investment Trust IPO Gets 69 Per Cent Subscription On Day 1 Of Bidding

The initial public offering of Citius Transnet Investment Trust received 69 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Friday. | X @quantofunda

New Delhi, Apr 17: The initial public offering of Citius Transnet Investment Trust received 69 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 4,23,52,050 units against 6,13,88,850 units on offer, according to data.

The category for other investors got subscribed 1.16 times. The institutional investors' portion received 30 per cent subscription.

Citius TransNet Investment Trust on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 497.25 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 1,105-crore public issue of the InvIT will conclude on April 21. The price band has been fixed at Rs 99 to Rs 100 per unit

Proceeds from the issue will be used for partial or full acquisition of securities of SRPL Roads Private Ltd and certain identified project special purpose vehicles, including Thrissur Expressway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, Dhola Infra Projects Private Ltd and Dibang Infra Projects Private Ltd, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, Ambit and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)